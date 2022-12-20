Adams County: Mireya Ortega – Soil and Crop Science

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Mireya Ortega

Major: Soil and Crop Sciences, International Soil and Crop Science concentration

Why I chose CSU: I chose CSU for my transfer because I loved the campus; it was the only school in-state I didn’t consider when I graduated high school.

My favorite thing about CSU: My department! I’ve met really amazing people here, and everyone from my peers to my professors are very involved. It’s a good community to be in.

Clubs/organizations in college: Sigma Alpha (sorority), Soil Judging Team, Agronomy Club, Colorado Water Center/CSU Water Fellows, Bean Club

Favorite achievement: My favorite achievement in college has been my work on low water input crops with Extension in the San Luis Valley. My time there was an invaluable experience, and brought me together with others that I now consider part of my family.

Career goals: I’m not sure! There’s a lot of different routes to explore, and I haven’t settled onto a path quite yet.

I’d like to thank: My parents, family, friends and professors, for supporting me in my unconventional college journey.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Momo Lolo is one of my favorite coffee shops; the Ramskellar is a good hangout spot. My favorite place to eat is Cafe Bluebird.

Quirky fact about you: I play cello and am trying to pick up guitar.

Favorite CSU tradition: Painting the A!

What do you tell people from Adams County about CSU: CSU has become a home away from home, and I have done so many cool things because I go here.

Something people should know about Adams County: It has the marks of a fast-growing county but still feels tight-knit.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Being a first-generation student is hard, and transferring into CSU right as we went online was even harder. Getting through that rough patch really changed the way I viewed my education and what I wanted to do for my career.

One more thing: It’s important to get out of your comfort zone; it has gotten me a lot of really awesome experiences and opportunities here at CSU.