Academic Advancement Center receives $3.4 million in U.S. Department of Education grants

Colorado State University is the recipient of approximately $3.4 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to help students from institutionally marginalized backgrounds earn a bachelor’s degree.

The Academic Advancement Center — which has played a critical role in CSU’s first-generation student success initiatives for more than 40 years — received funding for the next five years through the federal TRIO Student Support Services Program.

The U.S. Department of Education renewed CSU’s current five-year TRIO grant of $460,000 a year, which serves low-income individuals, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities. The center also received a new five-year grant of $220,000 a year dedicated to helping the same student communities who are pursuing STEM degrees.

The AAC, within the Division of Student Affairs, is part of the Academic Cluster led by Ryan Barone, assistant vice president for student success.

“We know that the Academic Advancement Center is one of several high-impact programs on our campus that not only support individual student success but also collaboratively work to help make the entire CSU community as ready as possible to serve these remarkable students,” Barone said.

Fabiola Mora, director of the Academic Advancement Center and primary investigator on the TRIO grants, said the two grants and the Student Success Initiatives-funded program within the center help fund critical academic support services to nearly 500 students at CSU. She added that the new TRIO STEM grant has allowed the center to hire two additional staff members to help support and mentor 120 STEM degree students.

“This is huge,” Mora said. “TRIO student populations are underrepresented and underserved in STEM fields. There are also significant graduation and retention gaps between first-generation, low-income and students with disabilities in STEM majors. The additional resources will help the center continue addressing systemic inequities that disparately impact minoritized students in STEM while also increasing our capacity to provide more intensive academic support.”