A walk through the Human-Animal Translational Science Research Symposium

Worms, mice, guinea pigs, horses and dogs are just some of the models that translational scientists use to study various health conditions. Translational science encompasses multiple disciplines but at its heart aims to understand how different interventions and technologies can support the health and well-being of both humans and animals.

On Oct. 12, the windows of CSU’s Translational Medicine Institute Event Hall were decorated with carefully crafted poster boards showcasing translational researchers across CSU’s most recent studies.

The One Health Institute and Center for Healthy Aging hosted the Human-Animal Translational Science Research Symposium, offering translational scientists across campus the opportunity to gather, share their findings and learn from one another.