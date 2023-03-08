A road home: Bimper accepts leadership role at University of North Texas

Albert Bimper — who came to Colorado State University at 17 as a student athlete and grew into roles as a respected faculty member and administrator — is returning to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, where he spent his childhood.

In an announcement today, Bimper was named the new executive dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at the University of North Texas. He starts in his new role on July 1.

Bimper served CSU as a professor in the Department of Ethnic Studies, senior associate athletic director for diversity and inclusion, executive director for the College of Liberal Arts, interim chief of staff in the Office of the President, and most recently, interim director of the School of Education in the College of Health and Human Sciences. Bimper was a four-year starter at center for the CSU Rams football team and made three bowl game appearances before going on to the National Football League to win a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.

“CSU has been a place that raised me for so many years,” Bimper said. “I’ve seen it as a student, as an athlete, as faculty member and as an administrator. I left home to find a home, and that has prepared me to go back home. It’s been a privilege and honor to call CSU home, too. That is why this place is special to me.”

After earning his bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science at CSU and following his NFL career, he picked up his master’s degree in health and kinesiology at Purdue University before earning a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction at the University of Texas at Austin. He joined the faculty at Kansas State University in 2012.

“Albert Bimper has been a wonderful colleague, a generous and influential teacher and mentor to many students and an innovative creator of academic programs while here at CSU,” said Interim Executive Vice President Rick Miranda, who asked Bimper to join the President’s Office staff while Miranda served as interim president. “I’m personally grateful to him for serving this year as chief of staff in the President’s Office, a role that he excelled in (as expected!). This new position at UNT is a perfect fit for him, and I know he’ll continue to do excellent work there – but we’ll miss him for sure here at CSU.”

In CSU’s College of Liberal Arts, Bimper’s impact was significant.

“It has been remarkable to see Albert’s professional growth and contributions to the College of Liberal Arts and CSU over the last several years,” said Ben Withers, dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “Rising quickly from assistant professor to full professor, he created the new master’s program in sport management supported by an impressive relationship with the Rockies, while providing leadership in the college, Athletics and Student Affairs. We all wish him well as he continues his career trajectory.”