Alan Muñoz Valenciano has faced adversity from a young age since his family arrived in the United States from Mexico. The recent Colorado State University graduate said it sometimes feels like he has had to work twice as hard to get half as much out of life.

Too often, Dreamers like Munõz – undocumented young people who came to the U.S. as children – face significant challenges in college, grappling with anxieties over an uncertain future and access to basic needs such as health care in the only country they have ever known as home.

So, when his wisdom teeth started giving him pain in his jaw, he just gritted through it to make it to graduation.

“At first it was really bad,” said Muñoz, who recently received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the College of Liberal Arts. “I would grab on my jaw and try to massage it and open and close my jaw to try to mitigate the pain. But after a while, you just deal with it.”

Luckily, help was on the way, through an unexpected source – the university.