A Q&A with CSU presidential finalist Amy Parsons

Q: Please tell us a little about yourself.

A: Colorado State University has always been a part of my life. Born in Loveland, Colorado, I primarily grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the youngest of three kids. There were a lot of freezing cold football games in Laramie cheering on the Cowboys over the Rams in the Border War, but when it came time for me to go to college, I begged my parents to let me go to CSU. I’m grateful to this day that they agreed, and they worked hard to help support me as an out-of-state student. I had an incredibly positive experience at CSU, majoring in Political Science and participating in Associated Students of CSU (ASCSU) and Greek Life. I still today enjoy relationships I made with friends and professors in those years, and it sparked a lifelong passion in seeking to help as many students as possible attend CSU and have their own transformative experiences.

After CSU, after attending law school at CU Boulder, I interned at the CSU General Counsel’s office for one summer. Those were my first experiences with the professional world of higher education, learning about Title IX and free speech. It was 1997, the summer of the devastating flood on campus, and I saw firsthand how the campus community pulled together in a crisis. Following law school, I entered private practice as a litigator at Brownstein, Hyatt & Farber in Denver and continued to represent CSU as outside legal counsel for several years. In 2004, after having my first daughter, CSU recruited me to join their in-house legal team full time and I jumped at it. That began a 16-year career at CSU and the CSU System.

Those 16 years included roles as Deputy General Counsel, Vice President for University Operations and Executive Vice Chancellor of the CSU System. Serving on the executive leadership team for more than a decade and being able to oversee some of the University’s largest initiatives, budgets, departments and projects (including CSU Spur, Canvas Stadium, Todos Santos), and represent the University to all manner of outside groups and legislators, has been a privilege. Late 2020 brought the exciting opportunity to be the founding CEO of a new private company that works exclusively with Italian luxury brands in the e-commerce and retail space. The last two years have put all my entrepreneurial, business and creative skills to work building and growing the company, and it’s proven to be an incredibly valuable professional experience.

Perhaps more importantly, in the last year, my husband and I have become CSU parents, with our first daughter (the one born in 2004) enrolling as a freshman. Going through the college selection and first-year experience with her has given me a whole new fresh perspective and appreciation for CSU and what it does for our students.