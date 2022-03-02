A Q&A with CSU experts about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

SOURCE asked several CSU faculty experts to contribute to this Q&A about the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

Peter Harris, associate professor of political science:

Why did President Biden decide against sending U.S. forces into Ukraine?

First, Ukraine is not a formal ally of the United States (it is not part of the NATO alliance). This means that the United States is not obliged to assist with its defense. Second, Russia has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, many of which are pointed at the United States. When dealing with Moscow, the overriding concern of any U.S. president is to avoid a direct conflict between the two sides that might result in nuclear war. If U.S. forces were deployed to Ukraine, there would be a non-trivial risk of Putin choosing to retaliate using nuclear weapons. No matter how bad things get in Ukraine (and they are already unspeakably horrific), the use of nuclear weapons would be much worse. This is why President Biden has decided to support Kyiv in ways that stop short of interceding militarily on Ukraine’s behalf.

Can the United States declare a “no-fly zone” over parts of Ukraine?

Not without declaring war on Russia. A no-fly zone is when one country announces a ban on another country’s military aircraft being flown over a certain geographic space. The point of a no-fly zone is to prevent a hostile air force from attacking military targets and civilian populations. In the past, the United States has enforced no-fly zones in place like Iraq (1991-2003) and Bosnia (1993-1995) with some success. However, enforcing a no-fly zone means being willing to shoot down enemy planes and destroy enemy air defenses. This is easy to do against a weak adversary, but it is hard to do against a powerful state like Russia. The bottom line is that there is no chance of President Biden establishing a no-fly zone in Ukraine because it would be tantamount to declaring war on Russia.

Will Putin be held accountable for any war crimes?

It is unlikely that Putin will ever stand trial for war crimes. For this to happen, people in Russia would first have to eject Putin from office. Next, a new Russian government would have to hand over Putin to some sort of international tribunal. While nothing is impossible, these two things are highly improbable outcomes. For now, Putin seems secure in office – and even if he were to be deposed, there is no guarantee that his successor would want to see the international community punishing a former Russian leader. In fact, even the dim prospect of facing trial for his crimes is a reason that Putin will never willingly relinquish power. He and his associates have strong incentives to stay in the Kremlin for as long as possible.

Marni Berg, senior instructor of political science:

What does Putin hope to achieve by invading Ukraine?

It is likely that Putin is trying to accomplish two major goals by using military force against Ukraine: removing the current government of Zelenskyy and his allies and preventing the country from joining NATO.

Putin appears to want to recreate some form of a Russian Empire that includes Ukraine with a pro-Russian government tied in with Russia’s sphere of influence for security and trade purposes. I do not think that Russia wants to occupy Ukraine, because it would be too expensive in terms of capital and manpower.

Furthermore, Putin wants the West to acknowledge that Russia is a world power and deserves Western respect. Included in that respect is not extending NATO into what Russia views as its domain. Keep in mind that Russia has been warning the West and Ukraine not to extend NATO membership to Ukraine for years, even prior to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Why did President Biden choose to go with sanctions immediately, and will they work?

Sanctions are the only alternative to boots on the ground, and Biden did not want the U.S. involved in a war with Russia.

Biden’s sanctions are aimed at limiting Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, Euros, pounds and so on. Russian banks will no longer be able to transfer money with the assistance of U.S. banks.

Export restrictions on electronics, computers, semi-conductors, aircraft parts and so on will keep Russia from updating its technology and repairing military equipment. Sanctions are aimed at increasing inflation and interest rates in Russia, decreasing the country’s purchasing power, economic growth and living standards.

These all will take some time to make an impact, but will isolate Russia and hurt its economy in the longer-term. They will likely not have an impact on fighting on the ground in the short-term.

Eric Fattor, senior instructor of political science:

What does the invasion of Ukraine mean for security in the rest of Europe?

Russia’s invasion has breathed new life into multilateral political and security institutions in Europe that appeared to be passing into obsolescence.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has sprung into action, deploying additional troops and equipment to its members that border Russian territory and engaging in close dialogues with non-NATO European states that are threatened by Russia’s attack. States like Sweden and Finland that had long maintained a strict policy of neutrality when it came to European security are now contemplating formal membership in the organization. The European Union, still reeling from the impact of Brexit, has said it would warmly welcome Ukrainian membership into the EU and has pledged to finance the purchase and shipment of weapons to Ukraine.

Beyond collective defense, individual states are pledging to give various forms of material support to the Ukrainian defenders. The United Kingdom, the Baltic Republics (Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia), Germany, France and the United States are all contributing various forms of weaponry to the cause, including portable anti-aircraft missiles and anti-tank rockets. States on the western frontier of Ukraine are waiving immigration rules and allowing Ukrainian refugees to seek shelter in their countries. If one of Putin’s objectives of invasion was to keep NATO at bay and instill discontent in Europe, it seems to have failed badly up to this point.

What does the invasion of Ukraine mean for global security?

The invasion in many ways signals a return to multipolarity in international politics. The power and prestige of the United States may have been sufficient to deter a large war in Europe in the past, but a rise in Russian power and decay of U.S. influence have diminished the stability U.S. leadership provided in the past.

The question now turns to other parts of the world and whether other great powers will seek to address their security grievances. China has long sought to bring Taiwan back under its sovereign umbrella and may decide the time is right to realize this aspiration. However, China has not given Russia a formal endorsement of its invasion and abstained from vetoing a resolution in the United Nations Security Council condemning the invasion. Indeed, China has insisted on the importance of protecting the sovereign integrity of states and would not doubt look on with worry if Russia’s actions triggered a larger European war.

There is also the concern of escalating nuclear tensions between Russia and the United States and the possibility, though still remote at this point, that the hostilities in Ukraine might spill over into a NATO country in Europe that would trigger the military involvement of the United States and a possible escalation to the exchange of nuclear weapons.