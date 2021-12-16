‘A promiscuous virus’: CSU experts discuss SARS-CoV-2, what comes next

VandeWoude said that other viruses — including rabies and West Nile virus — can infect multiple species, but it’s not the norm.

“It’s more common for viruses to be restricted to one host because there’s a specific interaction that occurs between the cells of the species being infected and the virus,” she explained. “SARS-CoV-2, however, is able to infect humans and a number of other domestic and nondomestic species.”

The first major reported outbreak in animals that acquired SARS-CoV-2 from humans occurred in large farms with mink starting in April 2020 in Europe and, subsequently, in Utah in August 2020. More recently, the virus has been detected in domestic cats and dogs, wild white-tailed deer and zoo animals in Colorado and other states.

CSU scientists said the discovery in wild deer was surprising, so much so that initially — as experienced researchers — they were skeptical that the findings would be proven.

“How in the heck did the wild deer get infected?” asked VandeWoude.

Pabilonia said that some of the zoo animals — which were tested for months after the diagnosis — shed virus for weeks.

“It’s been interesting to monitor the course of viral shedding in different animal species and compare to what we see in humans,” she said.

Jake Kubie, director of communications for the Denver Zoo, said that all the animals showed only mild symptoms and recovered fully.

“They received the highest level of care during their illness,” he added.