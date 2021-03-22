A video retrospective of the CSU research community’s pandemic response

A new video examining the experiences of 19 researchers and staff members from Colorado State University provides a look back at the COVID-19 pandemic for the first anniversary of Gov. Polis’ Stay at Home order.

The video, Action in a Time of Crisis, was produced by videographer Ron Bend of the CSU Social and Digital Media Team and sponsored by the Office of the Vice President for Research. It features some of the many individuals who dropped their regular projects and quickly pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to unveil the Action in a Time of Crisis video that showcases researchers who have worked hard to help save lives, and staff who have ensured campus operations and research could continue operating safely during the pandemic,” said Alan Rudolph, vice president for research for CSU. “This video will serve as a historical showcase of the outstanding talent and accomplishments of some of our great faculty and researchers.”

The 15-minute video will make its debut on March 26, 1-2 p.m., via Zoom. Join us for live remarks from Rudolph, the Action in a Time of Crisis video, and a live Q&A featuring seven featured faculty and staff members.