The past 10 years have been a decade of significant growth and change at Colorado State University.

The decade included a billion-dollar building boom under the leadership of President Tony Frank — the largest in more than 50 years at CSU, with a total of 44 projects completed.

The decade also saw faculty garnering national and international attention for their cutting-edge research and impact on their respective fields and students excelling in and out of the classroom and standing up to promote a more inclusive campus climate.

In 2019, CSU welcomed its first female president, Joyce McConnell, who looks to build on the University’s strong foundation for a new decade.

Take a look back at just a few of the highlights at CSU from 2010-2019.