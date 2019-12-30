A Decade of State

A look back at some key moments at Colorado State University from 2010-2019

published Dec. 30, 2019

The past 10 years have been a decade of significant growth and change at Colorado State University.

The decade included a billion-dollar building boom under the leadership of President Tony Frank — the largest in more than 50 years at CSU, with a total of 44 projects completed.

The decade also saw faculty garnering national and international attention for their cutting-edge research and impact on their respective fields and students excelling in and out of the classroom and standing up to promote a more inclusive campus climate.

In 2019, CSU welcomed its first female president, Joyce McConnell, who looks to build on the University’s strong foundation for a new decade.

Take a look back at just a few of the highlights at CSU from 2010-2019. 

2010

Temple Grandin

HBO Temple Grandin movie wins five Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild prize for Claire Danes. read more

2011

Board of Governors approves $124.5 million for on-campus building projects. read more

2012

CSU reaches $500 million goal for first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign six months early. read more

2013

Diana Wall receives the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement – followed by election to American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2014) and National Academy of Sciences. read more

2014

CSU All-American Becky Hammon becomes first female paid assistant coach in the NBA. read more

2015

CSU solar panels

First university in the world to receive STARS Platinum rating for sustainability. read more

2016

CSU Bell

Old Main Bell returns to campus. read more

2017

Billion-dollar building boom completes 44 projects since 2009. read more

2018

No Place 4 H8 March

Campus marches to proclaim CSU is No Place 4H8. read more

2019

Joyce-McConnell

Joyce McConnell becomes president of CSU. read more

Video highlights from the decade

