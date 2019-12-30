A Decade of State
A look back at some key moments at Colorado State University from 2010-2019
published Dec. 30, 2019
The past 10 years have been a decade of significant growth and change at Colorado State University.
The decade included a billion-dollar building boom under the leadership of President Tony Frank — the largest in more than 50 years at CSU, with a total of 44 projects completed.
The decade also saw faculty garnering national and international attention for their cutting-edge research and impact on their respective fields and students excelling in and out of the classroom and standing up to promote a more inclusive campus climate.
In 2019, CSU welcomed its first female president, Joyce McConnell, who looks to build on the University’s strong foundation for a new decade.
Take a look back at just a few of the highlights at CSU from 2010-2019.
2010
HBO Temple Grandin movie wins five Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild prize for Claire Danes. read more
2011
2012
CSU reaches $500 million goal for first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign six months early. read more
2013
Diana Wall receives the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement – followed by election to American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2014) and National Academy of Sciences. read more
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019