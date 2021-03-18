A Day in the Life: Stephanie Freier, 4-H Youth Development

“I did not realize how amazing 4-H is,” she said. “Growing up, I simply thought it was a part of our county and state fair and strictly dealt with farm animals. Our mission is to give all kids equal access to opportunity by providing mentors, learning opportunities, and a sense of belonging.”

Freier explained that 4-H is a diverse youth development program, which provides experiences in which young people learn by doing hands-on projects in areas including health, science, agriculture, and citizenship, adding that the 4-H youth are incredibly impressive.

“They have many traits, skills, and qualities I can say with certainty I did not possess at their age,” she said.

According to Freier, the coolest part of the program that she has been involved with was helping to coordinate statewide conference participation for 4-H youth. As part of the planning for the conference, she was happy to have the opportunity to read applications from Colorado 4-H participants who wanted a chance to attend, in addition to assisting with usual back-end tasks like arranging transportation.

In addition to the state conference, Freier’s office sends a limited group of 4 H youth, between ages 15 and 19, to participate in the National 4 H Conference, where delegates work together to prepare briefings on important topics to present to federal officials in Washington, D.C. The 4-H youth also engage in personal development experiences that increase their knowledge, resources, and skills while discussing topics affecting youth and 4-H programming nationwide.

“We provide these amazing opportunities for youth, but even more than that, they put in the hard work and truly earn that opportunity,” Freier said. “I am looking forward to being able to do this again!”

On a personal note, the Classified Personnel Council asked Freier a couple of fun questions to get to know her better, such as who would she like to swap places with for a day. Her answer? “Of course, I would want to be Elizabeth Bennett/Darcy from Pride and Prejudice. The romance. The story. Who wouldn’t want to be filthy rich during that time period with a hunk like Darcy?”

Another entertaining question: If she had to eat one meal every day for the rest of her life, what would it be?

“I am motivated by food and it took me less than a second to think of an answer for this. Tacos.”