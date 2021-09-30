A Day in the Life: Kristine Kofron

Story courtesy of the CPC Recognition Committee

Kristine Kofron, who has been a CSU state classified employee for 20 years, is the blood bank manager for the Small Animal Blood Bank at the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

She has been directly involved in the blood bank since 2001, when she joined full-time. Kofron explains that VTH has been instrumental in her career development over the last 23 years of working for CSU.

“When I started, I was right out of school,” she said. “Since then, I have learned a wealth of knowledge, including transfusion medicine, that I am able to apply to both animals and humans. I have also had the opportunity through CSU to earn continuing education in my field, as well as general leadership skills.”

She believes that being an alum (Animal Sciences, class of 1999) has added to her perspective as a CSU employee.

“Yes, Ram Pride forever!” she said. “I appreciate my education and experience in undergrad very much, and I am thankful for the opportunities I have been given at the University.”

Rewarding work

The best part of this work, according to Kofron, is providing transfusions for patients who come in feeling sick.

“It is rewarding to be able to help them feel better,” she said. “Even in cases that end with a negative result, it feels good to contribute the best you can.”

She is responsible for management of the canine and feline blood donor program at CSU. This includes scheduling, recruitment, donor health screening, collection and processing of blood products into components, quality control of the blood products, and consultation with the hospital team on appropriate blood product selection, dependent on patient need. In fact, the blood bank is always in need of new canine donors for blood and plasma. They are able to harvest one bag of plasma from each blood collection.

“We had a great dane that required 25 bags of plasma during his stay,” she explained. “We work hard to keep ahead of hospital needs.”

(Those who have a large breed dog greater than 50 pounds that they think might be a good blood donor, contact Kristine at Kristine.Kofron@colostate.edu.)

Interest in fitness

Kofron said that if she could do another job on campus for just one day, she would choose personal trainer or physical therapist.

“I really enjoy fitness and like to understand the effects on both body and mind,” she said.

That aligns well with her hobbies, which consist of sports and outdoor adventures like hiking and skiing — plus a desire to try out skydiving, an activity that’s on her bucket list of activities to do.

“I love a birds eye view!” she said.

However, when not working on South Campus Monday through Friday or out adventuring, you may just find Kofron relaxing at her favorite local restaurant, Coopersmith’s — enjoying a well-deserved break from her busy job.

Fun fact: The Vet Teaching Hospital houses the second highest population of CSU classified staff, with just over 200 state classified employees. The Classified Personnel Council extends its sincere thanks to Kofron, along with her colleagues, for dedicating each work day to helping animals thrive and lead healthy lives.

“Day in the Life” features the stories of state classified colleagues to help the CSU community get to know and recognize their diverse responsibilities and duties. To recommend a state classified individual or group for a future “Day in the Life,” visit the Classified Personal Council website. Follow the CPC on Facebook at facebook.com/ColoradoStateUniversityCPC.