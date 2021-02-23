The U.S. Senate has confirmed Tom Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa who served as strategic adviser of food and water initiatives at CSU Spur for the Colorado State University System, for his second stint as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

The Senate voted 92-7 on Feb. 23 to approve Vilsack’s nomination from President Joe Biden. Prior to being confirmed, Vilsack, who joined the CSU System in 2017, previously supported the growing educational partnerships for the new CSU Spur campus, where innovative ideas and unforgettable experiences come to life at the National Western Center.

CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank recently sat down for a virtual conversation with Vilsack as he prepared to take on his new role. The two discussed the opportunities and challenges facing rural communities and what it means for land-grant universities as well as sustainability and the next agricultural economy.