A $2 million gift honors a father and future veterans

The future academic success of military veterans and non-traditional students attending Colorado State University recently received a significant boost from Gretchen Stockwell (B.S., ’76), who is giving a $2 million planned gift to Adult Learner and Veteran Services.

The funds will support a range of programs that fortify the success of veterans and adult learners while in school and after graduation.

Stockwell’s donation was inspired by a presentation about CSU given by Kristi Bohlender (B.S., ’93; M.B.A., ’95), executive director of the CSU Alumni Association, at an alumni event held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in early 2022. According to Stockwell, “I knew I wanted to make a gift, but I saw all that CSU was doing for veterans, and I said, ‘Wow!’”

Initially, Stockwell was planning to establish a scholarship for veterans, but after speaking with Ben Schrader (B.A., ’09; M.A., ’11), director of Adult Learner and Veteran Services, it became clear that the G.I. Bill pays for tuition and fee-related expenses. The area needing more resources is programming, which provides essential support and services to veterans and adult learners.

The importance of ALVS’s programs became evident to Stockwell last November when she was invited by Schrader and Brittany Habben (B.S., ’10), associate director of development for Enrollment, Academic and Student Affairs, to return to campus for Veterans Week. Stockwell participated in a Military Appreciation Day tailgate at the football game against the University of Wyoming and received a tour of the new space in the Lory Student Center where ALVS is scheduled to move in May.

“During Gretchen’s visit, she got to see the value of how many veterans our programs actually touch,” said Schrader. “Programming impacts a larger group of veterans across campus and her gift will make an amazing impact on future generations of our veterans.”

It took some time for Stockwell, working with Schrader and Habben, to change her focus but making a meaningful difference was the goal. “We worked together for months to get my brain around a different way of thinking how this money would be used,” Stockwell said. “I’m helping in a way I didn’t originally intend to but getting the same net result.”

“Gretchen is the kind of donor every institution of higher education is proud to have,” said Derek Dictson, vice president of University Advancement. “She is an accomplished alumna motivated to make a positive impact and was open to learning about our greatest needs and trusting those most involved to shape her gift to best serve students. Her legacy gift will improve the lives of our ALVS community members for years to come.”

Honoring a legacy