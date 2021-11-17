7 CSU pandemic resilience projects to receive more than $1.4M

Story by Jeff Dodge and Gary Polakovic

A variety of high-impact projects to prevent and respond swiftly to future pandemics are moving forward at Colorado State University, using much of a $2 million gift received from The Anschutz Foundation earlier this year.

The two-year commitment, announced last summer, will help develop new solutions for building resilience and agility in stopping infectious disease transmission among animals and people. The gift will support interdisciplinary research teams and diverse graduate students.

“This gift from The Anschutz Foundation is a concrete affirmation of our commitment — and demonstrated ability — to positively and powerfully change our world,” said CSU President Joyce McConnell. “Not only does it support our exciting current research, it will support our researchers, including the amazing graduate students who will be carrying this research into the future.”

The gift is expected to build a more high-capacity, diverse workforce in these areas of research and development, and the efforts will involve diverse researchers.

“This initiative’s focus is to begin to build a resilient future for public health,” said Alan Rudolph, CSU vice president for research. “Coming out of a pandemic, we need new thinking that keeps us out front on research and readiness, resilience and response.”

About the research projects

In its request for proposals, the Office of the Vice President for Research focused on two areas of interest: “enhanced disease surveillance and early warning” as well as “agile and broad-spectrum countermeasures.”

Seven CSU projects have been selected to share about $1.4 million in total funding. The projects aim to accelerate innovations related to pandemic disease, with a focus on preparedness and planning, countermeasures and therapeutics.