3 Minute Challenge winners become 2021-22 research fellows

Thirteen participants in the Vice President for Research’s 3 Minute Challenge were selected to become the next cohort in the VPR Graduate Fellows Program at Colorado State University. In addition to receiving $4,000 for travel and research expenses, the new fellows will also engage in professional development workshops along with leadership and mentorship opportunities during the 2021-22 academic year.

Fellows were selected based on their presentations for the 3 Minute Challenge. Although the live virtual event planned for Feb. 15 was canceled due to a university weather closure, participants were able to record and relay the relevance and potential applications of their research and scholarship to a panel of six judges.

Judges selected the 13 winners from 35 graduate students from seven of CSU’s eight colleges who presented, based on effective communication and content of presentations.

Watch the winning presentations in the links below.

2021-2022 VPR Fellows