3 Minute Challenge winners become 2021-22 research fellows

Thirteen participants in the Vice President for Research’s 3 Minute Challenge were selected to become the next cohort in the VPR Graduate Fellows Program at Colorado State University. In addition to receiving $4,000 for travel and research expenses, the new fellows will also engage in professional development workshops along with leadership and mentorship opportunities during the 2021-22 academic year.
Fellows were selected based on their presentations for the 3 Minute Challenge. Although the live virtual event planned for Feb. 15 was canceled due to a university weather closure, participants were able to record and relay the relevance and potential applications of their research and scholarship to a panel of six judges.
Judges selected the 13 winners from 35 graduate students from seven of CSU’s eight colleges who presented, based on effective communication and content of presentations.
Watch the winning presentations in the links below.
2021-2022 VPR Fellows
- Jewels (Michelle) Fallon, Presentation: “Methods Matter: A New Technique To Make Solid Materials”
- Arielle Hay, Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology. Presentation: “In Your Head, In Your Head, Zombie Proteins, Zombie Proteins”
- Kayna Hobbs, Environmental and Radiological Sciences Presentation “Face Masks: Does One Size Fit All?”
- Shivani Kaushik , School of Social Work. Presentation: “Dying for a Change: End-of-life Care in US Corrections”
- Allison Kohler, Graduate Degree Program in Ecology. Presentation: “Bright Pink And Green, Glow-In-The-Dark Flying Squirrels And Platypuses”
- Marija Krunic, Systems Engineering. Presentation: “Keeping Public Restrooms COVID-19 Free: Cell Phone Sanitizer And Charger”
- Anna Clare Monlezun, Ecosystem Science and Sustainability. Presentation: “Cattle As Partners In Conservation: Collaborative Management Of Government-Owned Lands”
- Sarah Myers, Psychology. Presentation: “Should Students Create Their Own Practice Tests?”
- Mariel Price, Chemistry. Presentation: “Designing Plastics With A Circular Lifecycle”
- Katie Rocci, Ecology and Soil and Crop Sciences Presentation “Not All Soil Carbon Is Made Equal: Unique Responses Of Soil Carbon Components To Human-Induced Environmental Change”
- Marina Rodriguez, Biology. Presentation: “The Long And The Short Of It: Using Telomere Length As An Indicator Of Climate Change Effects On Yellow Warblers”
- Christopher Rom, Presentation: “Wind Meets Earth: Bending The Element Nitrogen With Metals To Make New Materials”
- Ariel Timkovich, Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology. Presentation: “A Receptor Gone Bad: The Tale Of Uncontrolled Inflammation And Joint Degeneration”