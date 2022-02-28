3 CSU students named finalists for Truman Scholarship

Three Colorado State University undergraduates are finalists for the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship, a highly competitive graduate fellowship program for students pursuing careers in government and public service.

CSU juniors Christian Dykson, Aidan Lyde and Sam Moccia are in the running for the honor, which includes a $30,000 scholarship to a graduate school of their choice as well as a weeklong leadership training session with other winners and an internship opportunity in Washington, D.C.

Only 50 to 60 undergraduates — approximately one from each state — will receive a Truman Scholarship. The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation’s Finalist Selection Committee received 705 applications from 275 colleges and universities this year, selecting students from 126 institutions.

Finalists will interview virtually with the foundation’s regional review panels between March 1 and April 4. The regional review panel for the Denver region will take place on March 11. All three CSU students will interview that day.

According to The Institute for Learning and Teaching’s Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising, 17 CSU students have been named finalists since 2015, five of whom were named scholars.

“We would like to congratulate Christian, Aidan and Sam for accomplishing this honor of being selected as a finalist for the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen. “It is an extraordinary honor in and of itself to be named a finalist and it is an honor they will carry forward with them in life. As you read about what they have already accomplished and their goals for the future, each one of them is truly inspiring. The entire Ram community will be with them in spirit and rooting for them on March 11 during their interviews.”