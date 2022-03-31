Applications for 2022 Venture RAMS Business Showcase due on April 5

Students present their proposal during the 2019 Venture RAMS Business Showcase at CSU.
Colorado State University’s newest generation of entrepreneurs could win up to $5,000 to fund the next great business idea.
Submissions for the 2022 Venture RAMS Business Showcase are due at 11:59 p.m. on April 5. The seven finalists will be announced on April 8, and they’ll have the chance to present their startups to a panel of seasoned business professionals during the big event on April 20.
“The business showcase competition is an exciting opportunity for students to see and experience entrepreneurship in action at CSU,” said Rachel Roberts, the assistant director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship. “This will be a fun, high energy event where students can enjoy some food and drink while networking with local Colorado entrepreneurs and mentors who have been there and done it before.”
Last year’s first place winner was H20 & GO, a startup that builds aquatic wheelchairs that allow users to both float and maneuver themselves in the water for both personal recreation and aquatic therapy. Other ideas from 2021 included a 3D-printed golf caddy with a built-in beer canister, and an electronic nose that can detect the presence of diseases, including COVID-19.
How to apply for 2022 Venture RAMS Business Showcase
At least half of the members of the founding team of each venture must be current CSU students.
The following application materials are required:
- A one-page executive summary (single-spaced, 12-point font).
- A filled-out Business Model Canvas (BMC).
- The URL to a 30-second elevator video pitch.
- The URL to a three-minute video pitch.
To apply, visit https://col.st/RzyDq. Pitches must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.
Attending 2022 Venture RAMS Business Showcase
CSU students network and discuss their ideas at the 2019 Venture RAMS Business Showcase.
This year’s showcase and pitch competition is slated for 4-6:30 p.m. at the Translational Medical Institute at 2350 Gillette Drive in Fort Collins. In addition to the student presentations, attendees will also hear a keynote from Jennifer Henderson, the founder and CEO of TiLT, a Fort Collins startup that uses a web-based platform aimed at revolutionizing employee leave in the workforce.
Henderson will also be one of the three judges for the student pitch competition. She’ll be joined by Kerry Hicks, the co-chairman of Breakout Investment Partners, and Chris Petersen, the co-founder and CTO of LogRhythm.
They’ll determine the winners of five cash prizes:
- $5,000 for first place.
- $3,000 for second place.
- $1,500 for third place.
- $500 for the People’s Choice Award.
- $1,500 for the CSU Demo Days Game Changer Award.
In addition to presenting their ideas, students will also receive coaching and have the opportunity to network with seasoned entrepreneurs.
“If you are a creative, an innovator or just generally interested in entrepreneurship, you don’t want to miss this,” Roberts said.
To register to attend the event, go to https://col.st/kzRow.