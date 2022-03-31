Applications for 2022 Venture RAMS Business Showcase due on April 5

Colorado State University’s newest generation of entrepreneurs could win up to $5,000 to fund the next great business idea.

Submissions for the 2022 Venture RAMS Business Showcase are due at 11:59 p.m. on April 5. The seven finalists will be announced on April 8, and they’ll have the chance to present their startups to a panel of seasoned business professionals during the big event on April 20.

“The business showcase competition is an exciting opportunity for students to see and experience entrepreneurship in action at CSU,” said Rachel Roberts, the assistant director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship. “This will be a fun, high energy event where students can enjoy some food and drink while networking with local Colorado entrepreneurs and mentors who have been there and done it before.”

Last year’s first place winner was H20 & GO, a startup that builds aquatic wheelchairs that allow users to both float and maneuver themselves in the water for both personal recreation and aquatic therapy. Other ideas from 2021 included a 3D-printed golf caddy with a built-in beer canister, and an electronic nose that can detect the presence of diseases, including COVID-19.