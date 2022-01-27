New York Times journalist to headline 2022 CSU International Symposium

Colorado State University’s third annual International Symposium will be held Feb. 15-17.

The symposium is organized by the Office of International Programs and highlights the ways CSU students, faculty, staff and partners add global dimensions to their teaching and learning, research, scholarship and community engagement.

All sessions at the International Symposium will be virtual and free and open to the public, but registration is required.

The International Symposium will cover a wide range of topics, including education, social and environmental issues, health, culture, diversity and inclusion, economics and language.

Over three days, attendees can learn about prosthetic innovation in Ecuador, CSU’s research in support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, human adaptation to environmental change, the development of peace education pedagogy, disability rights laws in Jordan and much more.

Keynote speaker Lulu Garcia-Navarro

On Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 1-2 p.m., keynote speaker Lulu Garcia-Navarro will discuss “How We Collectively Lost Our Minds: A Journalist Trying to Cover Today’s World.”

Garcia-Navarro is an award-winning journalist and currently a podcast host with The New York Times. She was the host of National Public Radio’s Weekend Edition Sunday where she reported on everything from #MeToo to immigration to the pandemic. Garcia-Navarro has years of experience interviewing world leaders, authors, artists and people living on the front lines of a changing world.

Plenary session with vice president for Inclusive Excellence and vice provost for International Affairs

Vice President for Inclusive Excellence Kauline Cipriani, who joined CSU in August 2021, and Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax will have a dialogue about the interconnection between domestic and international diversity from 9-9:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. Fairfax said she’s excited about the discussion and to share with the greater campus community Cipriani’s perspectives on advancing inclusive excellence at CSU as a woman of color originally from Trinidad.

“I think the arrival of Dr. Cipriani to campus brings a special opportunity for our two units to work even more closely together to support CSU’s strategic priorities on inclusive excellence,” Fairfax said.

Each year, the International Symposium planning committee solicits presentations from campus constituencies. The open-ended nature of the call for proposals enables the committee to organize an event that covers a wide variety of subject matter and gives attendees an opportunity to learn about the breadth of international activities CSU is engaged with worldwide.

For committee member Shauna DeLuca, who also serves as assistant director for global co-curricular initiatives, it’s an opportunity to expand people’s worldviews.

“I hope people walk away feeling inspired or with new ways to engage the world,” DeLuca said.

CSU’s International Symposium is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. and will conclude on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m.

For full event information, including session descriptions, presenter bios, and registration links, visit international.colostate.edu/symposium.