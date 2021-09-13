CSU continues climb in US News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges ranking

Colorado State University has once again made the U.S. News & World Report list of the 100 best public universities in the country, rising to No. 67 in 2022 from 71 in 2021 and 79 in 2020.

Across public and private universities, CSU also saw a significant rise, moving from 166 in 2020 to 148 in 2022.

“Our place in these rankings is an affirmation of what I’ve known about CSU from the moment I joined this community,” CSU President Joyce McConnell said. “This is an extraordinary place with a commitment to inclusive excellence and to making our world better.



“I’m excited to see some of our amazing initiatives recognized and to see us climb in national rankings, but I’m even more excited about the caliber and impact of our academic programs that have earned these accolades.”

The ranking was released on Sept. 13. U.S. News & World Report weighs factors like graduation rates, retention, student debt and peer review to determine how universities place. It does not consider elements like the overall student experience or athletics.

In addition to being named a top value university, CSU also received recognition in this year’s list as one of the top 100 best schools for veterans, moving up to 86 from 108 last year.

Most recently, CSU launched the VetRams Program, a partnership between the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Adult Learner and Veteran Services to provide academic and financial support to student-veterans pursuing a professional degree in veterinary medicine.

Additionally, the university is regularly ranked among the best colleges in the nation for veterans by the Military Times.

CSU has also recently received recognition from The Princeton Review. The publication named the university one of the best colleges in the country based on data compiled from current students.