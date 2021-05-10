2021 virtual CSU Demo Day celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship

Colorado State University students, faculty and staff recently presented their innovative work, competing for more than $20,000 in cash awards.

Participants included representatives from all eight colleges and departments from across the university as well as four submissions from the Institute for Cannabis Research at CSU-Pueblo. Each presenter prerecorded a 30-second introduction and a 3-minute talk for the virtual audience and included a digital poster on the custom platform. Presenters with a technology that could be demonstrated had the option to upload a 5-minute demonstration video of their innovation.

This year’s event included two lunchtime seminars – “Ask Me Anything” and “Leading Innovation in Sustainability.” Each seminar was recorded and is available for on-demand viewing. The “Ask Me Anything” seminar included experts in intellectual property, innovation and regional entrepreneurship ecosystem. The “Leading Innovation in Sustainability” panel highlighted CSU experts in alternative transportation, livestock/food, water and energy.