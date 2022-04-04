2021 employee climate survey: Most say their unit understands value of diversity

The results of the 2021 Colorado State University employee climate survey are in, and among the key findings is that most employees agree that their department or unit understands the value of diversity and promotes respect for cultural differences.

The survey data are available at the overall level and across 27 colleges/divisions (reports by division/college are available on the employee climate survey website). Units are being encouraged to review their data specifically, in addition to the data for CSU overall.

The results will be the topic of an open forum being held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on April 20. Registration for the virtual presentation and discussion is available online. The presentation will be recorded and posted on the Office for Inclusive Excellence website.

Working towards an inclusive climate

The survey instrument focused on organizational themes of culture, leadership accountability, respect, favoritism, communication, discriminatory attitudes and performance review. Past survey results have been used to identify ways to improve the campus climate and have led to changes such as the implementation of a mandatory supervisor training program.

Employees rated 13 aspects of work culture, such as the department or unit treating employees equitably, being transparent in communications, and making employees feel valued. About three-quarters of employees agreed that their department or unit understands the value of diversity and promotes respect for cultural differences.

Sense of belonging

About half of employees had a strong sense of belonging to the university or to their division or college, though sense of belonging was strongest within the department or unit. Overall, employees rated the climate within their department or unit slightly higher than the climate at the university. Between half and two-thirds of employees rated most of the seven climate-related survey items favorably. And for the first time in the climate survey’s administration, follow-up questions permitted employees to provide more detail on their salient racial and cultural identities.

“This is just one tool we can provide leaders to create an inclusive climate on campus,” said Shannon Archibeque-Engle, associate vice president for inclusive excellence. “We really appreciate this partnership with Institutional Research, and we are grateful to all the deans, vice presidents and other leaders who helped publicize the survey among their faculty and staff. This was truly a collaborative effort.”

The survey is administered by a longstanding committee in the Office for Inclusive Excellence. Faculty, administrative professionals and state classified employees make up the membership.

The impact of COVID

The Office for Inclusive Excellence decided that it was important to move forward with the survey in 2021, knowing that the pandemic has impacted the work environment. The office determined that it was important to know how employees are experiencing the workplace now and to provide data to leaders to continue to work toward inclusive excellence.

“Sustaining an inclusive workplace and academic climate is critical for us to achieve the inclusive excellence goals embedded in our Courageous Strategic Transformation plan,” Vice President for Inclusive Excellence Kauline Cipriani said. “We hope units will use their results to inform actions to address the climate challenges revealed in their results, as our faculty, staff and students expect and deserve environments where they feel respected, supported and able to achieve their goals.”

High response rate

The strictly anonymous survey, which had last been conducted in 2018, was open to respondents last October/November. It garnered a 44% response rate, which Archibeque-Engle said is well above the response rates that CSU’s peer universities see.

Results were weighted to support the goal of having a representative sample that captures the voices of all employees on campus, but the impacts of weights on the results are small because CSU employees engaged with the survey request at a relatively equivalent rate. The strong response is attributed to the partnerships with administrators throughout the university.

Using the data

In addition to the division- and college-specific reports posted on the Employee Climate Survey web page, division- and college-specific presentations will be scheduled next fall, and a link will be provided on the OIE website to request a workshop. Units are encouraged to review their results prior to scheduling the presentation. Department-level data are available by request through the office of Institutional Research Planning and Effectiveness (contact Heather.Novak@colostate.edu).

Reports specific to Faculty Council, the Administrative Professional Council and the Classified Personnel Council are also available on the OIE website. Presentations for each Council will be coordinated for the fall.