2021 Career Impact Awards honor impact on student success

The Career Impact Awards are an annual celebration, hosted by the Colorado State University Career Center, to recognize the many members of the campus community, as well as external partners, who have had a significant impact on students’ careers and career readiness.

This year marks the fourth annual event, and while unable to celebrate in person, the center staff would still like to recognize this year’s winners and thank all of the nominees, as well as those who submitted nominations. Each nominee is an exemplary example of commitment to career and dedication to student success.

The Career Impact Awards were established in 2018 to recognize and celebrate the many partners and advocates across the campus and community who promote equity and opportunity within careers.

This year, 55 nominations were received in two different categories: Student Employee of the Year and Career Impact Award.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Career Impact Awards. A short excerpt from each of their nominations is included here to give a sense of their contributions to CSU students’ career success.