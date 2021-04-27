2021 Career Impact Awards honor impact on student success

The Career Impact Awards are an annual celebration, hosted by the Colorado State University Career Center, to recognize the many members of the campus community, as well as external partners, who have had a significant impact on students’ careers and career readiness.
This year marks the fourth annual event, and while unable to celebrate in person, the center staff would still like to recognize this year’s winners and thank all of the nominees, as well as those who submitted nominations. Each nominee is an exemplary example of commitment to career and dedication to student success.
The Career Impact Awards were established in 2018 to recognize and celebrate the many partners and advocates across the campus and community who promote equity and opportunity within careers.
This year, 55 nominations were received in two different categories: Student Employee of the Year and Career Impact Award.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Career Impact Awards. A short excerpt from each of their nominations is included here to give a sense of their contributions to CSU students’ career success.
Student Employee of the Year
Bailey Dinsdale, ASCSU student employee
“In her role at ASCSU, Bailey focuses on collaborating with her co-workers and fellow students on communication and problem-solving together to find compromises to ensure that work is completed with the best interests of students and the university in mind.”
Student Employee of the Year Runner Up
Brooke Stieduhar, Mechanical Engineering Department Administrative Assistant
“Brooke consistently exceeds expectation, demonstrates good judgement, and has great interpersonal skills that are well beyond her age and years of education.”
Career Impact Award Winners
Dr. Christie Mayo, Associate Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“As a mentor, she embodies the most fundamental values of transparency, trust, vulnerability, enthusiasm and selfless commitment to impacting not only the careers of students, but also of her faculty peers, staff and leadership.”
Margarita Lenk, Associate Professor, College of Business
“Margarita believes in a world where each person can freely contribute their work, ideas, and perspectives with equal respect, interest, and opportunity. She works tirelessly to help students explore their career and provide professional growth.”
Cori Wong, Assistant Vice President for Diversity
“Cori supported me at a time when no one was around to do so. She held my hand through times when I had self-doubt. She made time for me despite her busy schedule. I would not be where I am today without Cori.”
Chris Schmidt, Managing Partner, Colorado Marketplace at Deloitte
“We often hear the phrase ‘Rams take care of Rams.’ It is nice to know, that even as alums move into prominent positions at one of the largest professional services organizations, alumni like Chris Schmidt make it a point to do what they can, to help our current Rams succeed.”
Kristina Quynn, Assistant Professor, Graduate School, and Director of CSU Writes
“Under Dr. Quynn’s inclusive ‘guidelines for interaction,’ I received dissertation guidance, career writing skills & strategies and a safe atmosphere where anxiety found productivity, support, and camaraderie despite our group’s differences.”
