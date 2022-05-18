2 CSU students selected as Udall Scholars

Two Colorado State University undergraduates were recently named Udall Scholars, a prestigious honor recognizing those committed to careers focusing on the environment, tribal public policy and Native American health care.

Nizhoni Hatch, a sophomore in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and Aidan Lyde, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, were among the 55 students from across the country to be named Udall Scholars this year.

This marks the eighth consecutive year that a CSU student has been named a Udall Scholar. Since 2015, 11 students have received scholarships from the Udall Foundation. The students were nominated by a selection committee of CSU faculty through the Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising.

Each scholarship provides $7,000 for the scholar’s junior or senior year of academic study. A 20-member independent review committee selected this year’s group on the basis of commitment to careers in the environment, Native American public policy or Native health care.

Nizhoni Hatch

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

When Hatch applied for the Udall Scholarship, she said she took on the opportunity without any expectations. It wasn’t until she recently received a phone call from Interim Dean Colin Clay that it became real.

“At first, I thought I was in trouble,” said Hatch. “But then, he told me the good news. I couldn’t believe it was real and what it meant for my community.”

Hatch, an honors student majoring in biomedical sciences, plans to practice medicine in tribal communities and conduct research to find innovative solutions to the health care barriers Native American populations face while decolonizing the field of research.

“Growing up on the Navajo reservation, I recognized the critical lack of adequate health care access and a severe shortage of Native physicians,” Hatch said. “Within the limited medical staff on reservations, only a fraction are of Native heritage.”