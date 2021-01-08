16 things we can’t wait to see at the 2022 National Western Stock Show

Colorado State University has partnered with the National Western Stock Show since the beginning and even used to close the campus during the Stock Show to let students compete in show events. The partnership has always been strong, and in 2022, CSU System will open CSU Spur, a new public-facing campus on the grounds of the Stock Show as part of the National Western Center redevelopment.

Are you itching to get back to the stock show? Well, hold your horses, partner!