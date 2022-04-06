How a lost book from the CSU library altered Colorado brewing history

“It all happened on Saturday, July 26, 1997 – remember that date, because it’s very important to this story,” said Benstein, a former New Belgium employee and 1996 graduate of CSU’s microbiology program.

He was visiting the library to do research about how to brew absinthe using ingredients from his home garden. Somewhere in the basement, Benstein picked up a weathered copy of a 1907 book called “Alcoholic Beverages at the Turn of the Century.”

That’s when something unrelated to the initial mission caught his attention.

“I was flipping through it, and there was this section about the country Belgium, and it was talking about beers I’d never heard of before,” Benstein said.

One of those beers was a zwart – or black – beer. While black beers were known to have been brewed in Germany, there wasn’t evidence of any originating from Belgium, and Benstein was eager to tell his fellow brewers about the discovery and bring them back to the library to see the 1907 book for themselves.

“At the time, I knew what it meant: It would rewrite brewing history,” Benstein said.

It’s now well-known that the Belgium black beer would inspire 1554, which was copied by other breweries across the country. The beer played an integral role in New Belgium’s sour program and is still one of the brewery’s flagships today.

But at the time, it paid homage to a part of brewing history that had previously been lost.

And the book that mentioned it was also lost. That’s because a slow-moving storm cell arrived in Fort Collins on July 27, 1997, that dumped 14.5 inches of rain in 31 hours, flooding a large swath of the CSU campus and leaving the basement of the Morgan Library underwater.

Many of the books inside were freeze-dried in hopes that they could be preserved, but what happened to the book that first sparked Benstein’s interest in Belgian black beer remains a mystery.