150 new trees celebrate CSU’s sesquicentennial

For centuries, philosophers have wondered, “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”

This Earth Week at Colorado State University, perhaps the philosophical question should be, “If 150 trees are planted on a campus and only a few socially distanced people are around to hear it, do they make a sound?”

The answer will certainly be a resounding, “Yes,” and once the campus reopens completely, students, employees and visitors will again enjoy resting in the shade and marveling at the beauty of the newest members of our urban forest.

To celebrate the 150th birthday of CSU, and in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 148th Arbor Day, Facilities Management staff will begin planting 150 trees on the main campus to replace those that have been lost to construction as well ash trees to be removed in anticipation of the arrival of the emerald ash borer. The trees will also recognize the ongoing stewardship of the Facilities Management Outdoor Services Group.

Urban forestry education

“For 150 years, CSU has practiced stewardship of urban forestry through its education of generations of foresters and practices on campus,” said Scott Simonds, CSU’s campus arborist.

“Planting a variety of tree species creates a more resilient campus through tree diversity and provides additional resources that can enhance learning.”

CSU manages an urban forest of about 10,000 trees distributed over three campuses in Fort Collins (Main, South and Foothills) on 2,400 acres of land. The majority of the managed urban forest is located on the main campus within 220 acres of irrigated landscape. CSU is a Level 2 Campus Arboretum and tree planting is in direct support of this national designation. Additionally, CSU is Tree Campus USA certified through the Arbor Day Foundation and is Bee Campus USA Certified through the Xerces Society.

Tonie Miyamoto, co-chair of the CSU President’s Sustainability Commission and director of communications and sustainability in Housing and Dining Services, said the original plan was to have student and employee organizations across campus participate in the tree planting throughout the week, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shift in plans.

“We are disappointed that our plans had to be adjusted but understand that the health of our campus community is the most important concern,” she said. “We look forward to the return of our entire CSU community and know that these beautiful trees will be around to shade us, diversify our landscape and bring us joy for generations to come.”